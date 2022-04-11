Kilwaughter Minerals Limited on Northern Ireland manufacturing award shortlist

The initiative recognises the excellence of the manufacturing sector with the Larne-based firm featuring in the Manufacturer of the Year Award (above £25m) category.

Gary Wilmot, CEO at Kilwaughter Minerals, commented: “Our team is very proud to have been named as part of the 2022 Made in Northern Ireland shortlist, a clear recognition of manufacturing excellence.

“As a team, we want to delight our customers and this is at the heart of our strategy and our focus on innovation. We continue to build momentum in our manufacturing expertise through significant long-term investments in our people, our processes, and our plant.”

Established in 1939, Kilwaughter Minerals is an mineral processor that produces high quality products for the construction and agriculture sectors. The company’s award entry highlighted commitment to manufacturing excellence and its significant growth despite the pandemic.

Gary continued: “As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic Kilwaughter Minerals is well-placed to meet the needs of our customers and employees and we look forward to continuing to serve within our core industries. I would like to extend my congratulations to all those included on this year’s shortlist, and we are very much looking forward to the award presentation event on 13th May.”

Kilwaughter Minerals was recently awarded an Insulated Render & Cladding Association (INCA) Award for best-in-class in the insulation and rendered finish refurbishment category and also received a community engagement award for Stakeholder of the Year at the 2021 Social Enterprise NI Awards.