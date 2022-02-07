Pictured at the facility are Kilwaughter CEO Gary Wilmot with, from left, Cormac McNamee, Process Engineer and Adrian Alexander, Head of Operations.

The investment has delivered a new 400 sq m warehouse and blending plant facility, significantly increasing plant capacity for the manufacture of agricultural products to meet increasing demand for the company’s products across the island of Ireland and Great Britain.

Based in Larne, Kilwaughter Minerals serves a range of sectors including construction and agriculture, with products such as through-colour renders, external wall insulation systems, soil health conditioning minerals and livestock bedding lime solutions to control bacteria.

Gary Wilmot, CEO at Kilwaughter Minerals commented: “Having established a strong reputation for engineering high performance products, Kilwaughter Minerals consistently aims to deliver new levels of performance and efficiencies to our customers.

“This investment represents the latest stage in our plans for sustained growth, further enhancing Kilwaughter’s market leading position.

“By providing a dedicated blending and warehousing facility for the production of our agricultural products we will not only be able to increase our capacity but will also benefit from improved efficiency and productivity.”

The investment is the latest in a series made by the business including a £450,000 spend on production operations which saw the creation of 16 jobs, as well as the expansion of the Research and Development team as part of a £3.4m strategic investment plan.