The founder of a Newtownabbey company has praised the commitment of colleagues after the business was announced as a King’s Award for Enterprise 2025 recipient.

InspecVision Ltd, which is based at Trench Road, manufactures 2D and 3D measurement systems.

Dr Jan Antonis, founder and managing director of InspecVision, said: “It’s a tremendous honour and privilege to be awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise.

“Overseas growth has been at the heart of our organisation since we began, and this award recognises the unwavering hard work and dedication of our team and our worldwide distribution partners in delivering innovative solutions to manufacturers around the world.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly with InspecVision founder and managing director, Dr Jan Antonis.

Along with Portadown fit-out contractor Deluxe Art & Theme Ltd, it is one of two businesses from Northern Ireland recognised by King Charles today (Tuesday, May 6) as among the best in the country.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports said: “From InspecVision's cutting edge measurement systems to Deluxe Art & Theme's work on prestigious projects around the world, both these businesses represent the top tier of business talent across the UK.

“I wish both winners every success as they continue to grow, innovate and prosper, and commend the invaluable contributions they have already made to communities at home in Northern Ireland and abroad, helping to boost the UK economy.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed two years ago to reflect the King’s desire to continue the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The programme, now in its 59th year, has recognised over 8,000 companies since its inception in 1965.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn said: “It’s fantastic to see these two innovative Northern Ireland businesses secure such a prestigious award from His Majesty the King.

“Both Deluxe Art and Theme, which I visited last year, and InspecVision Ltd should be really proud of this well-deserved recognition of the talent and success of Northern Ireland.

"Businesses like these are helping the UK Government’s growth mission of restoring stability, increasing investment, and reforming the economy to improve living standards across the UK.”

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants – the King’s representatives in each county – will be presenting the awards to businesses locally throughout the year. One representative from each winning company will also be invited to a special royal reception event.

Eligible businesses are free to apply for one or more categories. The recipients pass a robust assessment process, judged by experts from Invest NI, industry, academia, the voluntary sector, and senior officials in Whitehall. On that basis, each year, the King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients are recommended by the Prime Minister and approved by the King.

Anne Beggs, chief operating officer at Invest Northern Ireland, said: “On behalf of Invest NI, I would like to congratulate our two local companies on receiving a prestigious King’s Award. This award celebrates the success of businesses that have led the way in growing in new markets.

"Deluxe Art Group and InspecVision are both successfully trading in Europe, Asia and the US, demonstrating just how much opportunity there is to sell Northern Ireland products and services in global markets.

“Past Northern Irish winners have said that winning the King’s Award has helped them gain new clients, win new contacts, and access new markets. I wish this year’s recipients every success as they build upon this monumental milestone in their business’ journey.”

