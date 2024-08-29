Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tyrone-based Kiverco, renowned for producing the world's toughest recycling plants, has been focused on building long-term customer relationships for more than 30 years.

One customer who has been partnering with the Dungannon company for over 16 years is Britanicacrest a Surrey-based waste management company.

Having outgrown their existing recycling facility, Britaniacrest recently turned to Kiverco again to discuss plans for an innovative solution to handle two parallel waste streams: Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) waste.

In collaboration with Britaniacrest, Kiverco designed and delivered a bespoke, cutting-edge recycling plant to meet their key objectives; to divert waste from landfill, to generate energy from waste, to reduce labour costs and to increase operational uptime.

Kiverco sales manager JP Devlin, pictured right, chats with Ray Foss from Britaniacrest, Credit: Supplied

Having worked with Kiverco for 16 years, Britaniacrest has always been impressed by the durability and longevity of Kiverco's equipment.

Kiverco's brand promise for consistently delivering high purity levels in waste sorting and delivering more uptime during shifts were also pivotal factors in its selection.

Having a reliable recycling plant capable of high levels of throughput is essential to waste management companies such as Britaniacrest, and the lng-standing relationship between the two companies has evolved into a trusted artnership, which played a significant role in their decision to invest in a much larger Kiverco plant. Kiverco is the number one provider of recycling plant for C&D waste in the UK.

The newly installed recycling plant. Credit: Supplied

The newly installed Kiverco recycling plant boasts an impressive throughput of up to 50-60tonnes per hour. Maintaining consistent high throughput levels is a top priority for Kiverco,who prides itself on being 'Proudly Predictable.’

This commitment to high performancelevels, high purity of recovered products and reliability throughout entire shifts ensuresmaximum return on investment for customers.

Speaking about the project, Sales Manager JP Devlin said: "I was involved in installing theBritaniacrest plant 16 years ago when I worked as a fitter. Now, being part of the process ofselling their new Kiverco plant makes me extremely proud that they have chosen Kivercoonce again.

"It’s a pleasure to collaborate with the team at Britaniacrest on this exciting newproject, which will feature some of the latest industry technology. This will future-proof theirbusiness for many years and provide a significant return on investment for Britaniacrest."