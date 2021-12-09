Labour Market Partnership to support Newtownabbey firms

The Labour Market Partnership is a province-wide approach developed by the Department for Communities. It brings together a range of interests to better address issues with jobs and training by pooling resources and delivering a joined-up and flexible approach to employability support. The partnerships will focus on improving labour market conditions and addressing issues with employers, training providers and community and voluntary organisations.

In his role as Chair of the partnership, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb welcomed representatives from the DfC, EA, Jobs and Benefits Office, Careers Service, enterprise agencies, Northern Trust and the Northern Regional College to its first meeting on November 24.

Programmes are being formulated into a joint action plan that will be launched in the New Year. It will detail initiatives designed to address a range of thematic areas and addressing barriers to participation in the world of work. It will also provide in-school support to help students have a clearer understanding of future careers and the various pathways to secure their dream job.

If your business is experiencing labour market issues, or you foresee issues in the future for your business, email [email protected]