Larking about in Lisburn Square

The Lark, which has created 30 jobs, will open its doors to the public on Friday 10 December, just in time for the bustling festive period

Spanning two levels, The Lark’s ground floor, which is complete with a fully heated and covered outdoor area, will be home to live music from popular musicians and boasts an extensive and creative drinks menu, featuring everything from craft beers to cocktails. On the opening night, a DJ will be providing tunes until late into the evening to get patrons into the party spirit.

The first floor will be home to the Group’s second ‘Yardbird’ restaurant. The 60-seater family-friendly dining venue will specialise in rotisserie chicken, ribs and wings with special offers such as the Booze ‘N’ Bird where guests enjoy one whole chicken to share with two sides and two Yardsman Belfast pale ales or wine for just £27.50.

Following the significant investment, the interior has been dramatically transformed to modernise the venue. Both floors provide diners with a warm and inviting space, complete with soft and ambient lighting, herringbone tables and spacious booths. A feature wall-art installation, created by local graffiti artist Visual Waste, is located on the stairway connecting The Lark and Yardbird, offering social media savvy guests the perfect Instagrammable backdrop.

Commenting on the opening, Conall Wolsey, director, Beannchor said: “We’re pleased to see our latest project, The Lark, come to fruition just in time for the people of Lisburn to enjoy a new and improved food and entertainment offering in the lead-up to Christmas. The opening of The Lark reinforces Beannchor’s commitment to further enhancing Lisburn’s growing hospitality scene. From operating our two other establishments – Haslem and Little Wing pizzeria, we know the demand for premium food and beverage and leisure experiences continues to grow.

“The Lark’s offering will appeal to a wide audience – from young professionals who are looking for somewhere to enjoy live music, food and an extensive drinks list without having to travel into Belfast, to families who are seeking a suitable dining option that will keep everyone happy.”

