Larne Business Awards 2022: nominations now invited

Hosted by the Larne Times, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the Larne area.

Nominations are now open for this year’s awards, which will be presented at a glittering gala dinner in Ballygally Castle Hotel on Thursday, November 24.

Thanks are extended to principal sponsor Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the category sponsors for their support.

Winner of the Best Community or Social Initiative Award in 2021 was Access Employment Ltd. The award was accepted by David Hunter, second from right. Also included are from left, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor William McCaughey, John Boyce from category sponsor, RES Group, and Andrena O'Prey, JPI Media advertising manager. INLT37-226.

There are a variety of categories covering all aspects of business and industry, presenting the opportunity to enter up to two categories. The judging process will be carried out by an independent judging panel with some categories also going to a reader vote via the Larne Times.

This year there are several exciting new categories - Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, Best Large Business Award, Best Small Business Award, Retail, Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year, Sustainable Business Award and Business of the Year.

Anyone can enter/nominate regardless of whether they are an owner, employee or satisfied customer.

By entering, businesses will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievements, but also the chance to boost staff morale, company image and customer confidence.

The Excellence in Innovation Award was won in 2021 by Raptor Photonics with the prize being accepted by, Mark Donaghy, second from left, Also included are from left, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor William McCaughey, Emma McAnespie, HR Consultant from Category Sponsor, Caterpillar (NI) Limited, and Lisa Irvine, Account Manager, Larne Times. INLT37-231.

Entries are now open via www.larnebusinessawards.co.uk. The closing date for entries is Monday, October 3.

Tickets for the black tie awards ceremony are on sale now - go to www.larnebusinessawards.co.uk

As well as the dinner and awards ceremony, this very special night includes the opportunity to support a charity through a prize raffle and the chance to relax and enjoy some light entertainment.