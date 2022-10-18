It followed earlier talks Larne Area Business Community group held with businesses, charities, churches, care groups, schools and other sectors which are being adversely affected in the current economic climate.

The organisers say the large turn out at the first meeting in the Curran Court Hotel on October 5 only strengthened the voice of the number of businesses worried they will not survive the winter months ahead.

Brian McRandal, owner of the Curran Court Hotel,said “As a business I have seen my expenses increase by over 30% with no sign of this slowing or coming to a stop anytime soon, and this is completely unsustainable for any period of time moving forward. Electricity prices alone have risen by over 400% this year and I’m sure this is putting a strain on every business within our town in some way and will increase further unless action is taken here now.”

The business group called a meeting with politicians in the Curran Court Hotel for Wednesday, October 19. Image by Google

Jackie Reid, head of business at social enterprise AEL, said: “We are already losing £190k from the European Social Fund and no solution has been put in place to address this. Not only will this loss affect our staff it also has a huge impact on our trainees, all who have some form of a learning disability and their families who rely on us for support and respite. On top of this our energy costs have risen by 30% year on year and our Lunchbox Café produce has increased by 60%. We need all our politicians back in Stormont now.”

A statement from the group said it was also noted with great concern that Larne businesses faced by far the highest level of business rates in Northern Ireland and indeed across the entire UK.

Councillors, MLAs and MP have been invited to a meeting on Wednesday (October 19) at the Curran Court Hotel, where Larne Area Business Community will be appealing for the following:

“We call on all political leaders to urgently create the circumstances where an Executive can be formed with a First and Deputy First Minister;

“A 12-month small business rates holiday should be introduced along with a commitment to raise the level of small business rates relief to levels that will ensure that Northern Ireland establishes and maintains the most attractive small business environment of any of the devolved administrations.

“A comprehensive review of business rates should be initiated which recognises the crucial importance of the sector to the entire NI economy and that the current approach is completely outdated. The review must be overseen by an independent board.

“Five per cent VAT introduced for hospitality for six months and a review of the ongoing rate, to ensure it is in line with other countries.”

The statement added: “Whilst we are encouraged by the introduction of the Energy Cap Scheme, there are still many more challenges that must be addressed now to avoid service and job losses within our town.

“Petitions have been placed in shops and businesses throughout Larne and we encourage everyone to please show your support by signing these.”