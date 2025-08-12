A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a banking hub at 53 Main Street, Larne.

The application has been lodged by an agent on behalf of Cash Access UK in relation to the former Card Factory premises which are currently vacant. Card Factory operates from a site at Laharna Retail Park at present.

The proposal is for the fit-out of a vacant retail unit into a retail banking hub to include the installation of new signage, redecoration of external fabric, new glazed shop-front and installation of a new ATM cash machine at the town centre outlet.

LINK, the UK’s cash machine network, which reviews the impact of every proposed branch closure by network members, says Larne will “benefit from the new banking hub as part of a wider commitment to protect access to cash”.

Larne is to get a new banking hub with an ATM (pictured is Newcastle hub). Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Larne is the seventh hub to be recommended in Northern Ireland following Ballynahinch, Comber, Kilkeel, Newcastle, Portrush, and Warrenpoint.

LINK is an independent, regulated company which assesses communities’ cash needs and decides where new services are needed.

The planned development comes after Santander, the only remaining bank or building society to retain a permanent presence in Larne, announced plans to close its Main Street branch with the date still to be confirmed.

Banking hubs are delivered and owned by Cash Access UK. A spokesperson for Cash Access UK told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The team is working hard to secure a suitable property that meets our requirements, including size, condition, and location.

“We can confirm that the hub will be in place before the last bank in town closes, so residents and businesses will continue to have access to cash and essential banking services.”

Cash Access UK says online: “Banking hubs offer easy access to face-to-face cash and banking in the heart of communities across the UK.”

They are operated by the Post Office. Participating banks are usually those with the most customers in the local area.

Services include facilities to pay in cash (notes and coins) and cheques; withdraw cash (notes and coins); check balances; pay utility bills; top up gas and electricity payments; access change giving services for registered businesses. Hubs are open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. Each hub has a counter where customers can access cash services with their bank.

It is also possible to talk with a bank representative on a day that particular bank is represented at the premises. Participating banks will work on a rotation basis.

Cash Access UK states: “For many communities, a banking hub offers a convenient, sustainable, shared solution that brings cash services and bank representatives (community bankers) together in one place.

“Digital or online solutions don’t yet work for everyone all the time. Many people still need or prefer to bank face-to-face and need easy access to cash services too.

“Cash is still important to millions of people in the UK. Between five and six million adults say they rely on cash in their day-to-day lives. We’ve found that banking hubs can make a real difference to individuals, small businesses and the communities they live in.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter