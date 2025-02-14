Larne: Economy Minister treated to AEL talent showcase

Trainees from a Larne social enterprise have been showcasing their talents for the Economy Minister.

The range of opportunities provided by Access Employment Ltd (AEL) were highlighted during a visit by Dr Caoimhe Archibald.

Generating 75% of its income from its commercial activities, AEL provides hands-on training for young people and adults with learning disabilities, and those not in education, employment or training, to help them overcome barriers to employment.

The minister also met Larne Community Wealth Building Partnership, which comprises representatives from the business community in the area as well as the social enterprise, further education and local government sectors.

Pictured at AEL in Larne are, from left to right, AEL Giftware team leader Lauren Boyd; trainee Kirstie Kirkland; Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Laura Steele, CEO, AEL. Photo: Submitted

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald (right) in the garden centre at AEL with, from left to right, Joel Kitson, trainee; Laura Steele, CEO, AEL; Michelle Twigg, trainee and Jon McClean, AEL job coach. Photo: Submitted

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald watches trainee Jamie Doherty operate the printing press at AEL. Photo: Submitted

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald (centre) pictured at Access Employment Ltd with, from left to right, Laura Steele, CEO; Hazel Bell, chair; Jackie Reid, head of business and Lorraine Black, head of services. Photo: Submitted

