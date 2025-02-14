Larne: Economy Minister treated to AEL talent showcase

The range of opportunities provided by Access Employment Ltd (AEL) were highlighted during a visit by Dr Caoimhe Archibald.

Generating 75% of its income from its commercial activities, AEL provides hands-on training for young people and adults with learning disabilities, and those not in education, employment or training, to help them overcome barriers to employment.

The minister also met Larne Community Wealth Building Partnership, which comprises representatives from the business community in the area as well as the social enterprise, further education and local government sectors.

1 . Ministerial Visit Pictured at AEL in Larne are, from left to right, AEL Giftware team leader Lauren Boyd; trainee Kirstie Kirkland; Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Laura Steele, CEO, AEL. Photo: Submitted

2 . Ministerial Visit Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald (right) in the garden centre at AEL with, from left to right, Joel Kitson, trainee; Laura Steele, CEO, AEL; Michelle Twigg, trainee and Jon McClean, AEL job coach. Photo: Submitted

3 . Ministerial Visit Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald watches trainee Jamie Doherty operate the printing press at AEL. Photo: Submitted