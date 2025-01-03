Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne’s former Ulster Bank building is to reopen in early spring as home to a relocated business.

Main Street-based Two Brothers Barber Co has announced it is to operate from the new town centre location from March.

In a social media post, the business said: “ We are excited to announce that we will be relocating to the historic (former) Ulster Bank building, located next to Larne Town Hall. Our move to this beautiful new space is scheduled for mid-March, coinciding with the celebration of our eighth anniversary.

“In just under eight incredible years, we have turned our vision into a thriving success and we are ready to make an even bigger impact.

The former Ulster Bank building, Larne. Photo: Google

"This relocation represents more than just an upgrade; it marks a significant milestone in our journey to expand and grow the Two Brothers brand.

“We are fully committed to enhancing our services and delivering an extraordinary experience for all our valued clients. A heartfelt thank you goes out to each of you for being an essential part of our journey. Here’s to the next chapter.”

A Grade B1 listed property, the former bank at Upper Cross Street was built in 1931. It was designed by noted Belfast architect, TW Henry, and partly refurbished internally in 1991.

The Classical-style building was occupied by the Ulster Bank up until 2022, when it shut its doors permanently following a period of intermittent closures due to Covid-19.

The bank said the move was prompted by “increased customer demand for mobile and online services”, with similar branch closures in other towns across Northern Ireland.