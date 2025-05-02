Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poundstretcher in Larne is set to close after 10 years in the town, it has been confirmed.

The last day of trading at the Point Street branch will be Sunday, May 4.

"We are extremely sad to be closing our Larne store,” a Poundstretcher spokesperson said .

"We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and support since we came to Larne in 2015.

"We are proud of the service we’ve offered, and we are committed to supporting our employees through this situation.”