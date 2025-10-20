Larne: pros and cons of 24/7 opening at new town centre pop-up park aired as members of the public have their say
The council plans to create a temporary community space between Main Street and Point Street at the derelict site of the former Cellars pub.
The council has secured funding of £154,000 from Department for Communities (DfC) which is almost 90 per cent of the cost of the project.
Architect Rachel O’Grady, of OGU Architects, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Nothing has been decided yet. It is is open for discussion." Among issues to be considered, she said, would be access.
“Should it be closed off at night – safety is really important especially for vulnerable people – or should access be open 24/7? What do people feel about Broadway at night? We want to see how the town works.
“We want to make it feel like a destination rather than somewhere derelict. If it is a destination, people spend time in an area. It has well-being potential as well as economic potential.”
Eamon McMullan, the council’s capital regeneration manager, commented: “It is an opportunity to do something on a short term basis that opens up the space and makes it more attractive for the people in the town, businesses and people coming to shop. We want to get as many different points of view as possible.”
He explained the development will be in place for between two to four years. “We did public realm in Point Street and want to join the whole thing up. We will have to do designs. We are still trying to get feedback,” he added.
Mr McMullan suggested planters or raised beds could be installed with potential to create a community garden. He indicated that construction is likely to commence in the new year in time for completion next spring.
However, opinion differed over future use with one visitor to the event saying the location, which is currently fenced off, could become “an anti-social behaviour hub” if benches are installed.
“The council would need to put in something of benefit to kids and people of the town rather than just a green space.”
She suggested an upgrade would be of more benefit to town centre areas such as Riverdale and Smiley Park. “I would prefer to see something that would have a more long-term benefit to the town.”
She went on to say that while she welcomed investment in the town, she believes that money should be “spent in the correct way”.
However, Andy King, of Larne Renovation Generation, stated: “We have been praying for this for years. We would be 100 per cent supportive. It has been an eyesore for a long time.”
He indicated he would like to see a green space with seating, “an extra town square”, a space that would be safe for children and some space for teenagers to “jump about”.
“I would not like to see it locked. It would be a public space,” he stressed. He added that it would bring footfall to the town.
Last year, of the 277 premises in Larne town centre, 72 were vacant. In October 2019, a planning application was made to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for 22 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom social housing apartments on the former Cellars site.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter