Larne's vibrant Christmas Community and Craft Village in photos

Held in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, visitors discovered a curated selection of artisan gifts, handcrafted items and unique products from local producers at Broadway.

Brian McRandal, chair of Larne Business Forum, said: “This collaboration between council and ourselves demonstrates our shared commitment to creating vibrant, community-focused events that benefit both local businesses and residents alike.

"The Christmas Village and Craft Fair was a perfect opportunity to discover the incredible talent we have in our area whilst enjoying the festive atmosphere in Larne town centre.”

The initiative was funded by the Department for Communities through the Town Centres Revitalisation Project.

Minister Gordon Lyons said: “In supporting this project, my department recognised it as an opportunity to create a positive and enticing festive experience to attract visitors and shoppers into the heart of Larne town centre."

1 . Christmas Village The three-day event provided a platform for community groups and artisans to showcase their work. Photo: Submitted

2 . Christmas Village The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE and Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons promoting the village and craft fair. Photo: Submitted

3 . Christmas Village The Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger MBE ,chatting with traders and visitors. Photo: Submitted