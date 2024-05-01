Launch date confirmed as Tayto Castle tours return

ICONIC crisp brand, Tayto, has announced the reopening of the famous Tayto Castle tours, just in time for the summer.
By Michael McCrory
Published 1st May 2024, 12:26 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 12:39 BST
The relaunched attraction, which has created at least five new jobs, is at the Tayto factory in the grounds of Tayto Castle, where over 250 people work with the capacity to make 1,000,000 packs of Tayto every day.

Elly Hunter, Marketing Director, Tayto, said: “We had to close early in 2020 due to lockdown and we are incredibly excited to be in the position to reopen our doors.

“Following a Northern Ireland-wide search for tour guides, we’re delighted to report that we have found some incredibly enthusiastic people to join the Tayto team and ensure visitors have the best time possible when they’re with us.”

Tayto Tours will be running from next week – starting on Tuesday, May 7.

There are two tours daily from Monday to Friday.

Places are limited so you need to book ahead online at www.taytotours.com.

