Leading Co Tyrone construction firm GEDA announces three new directors

Leading Co Tyrone construction and civil engineering company GEDA, have announced three new director appointments.

Seamus Donaghy has been appointed Civil Engineering Director. With more than 25 years of experience in the water industry, 19 of which with GEDA, Seamus brings extensive commercial expertise and an unwavering commitment to delivery for clients.

Colm McVeigh will be Construction Director (GB). Colm brings over 24 years of extensive construction experience, 15 of which he contributed solely to GEDA’s expansion in Great Britain. He will be focused on GEDA’s sustained growth and continued success in the region.

And Chris Stinson becomes Safety Health and Environment and Quality (SHEQ) Director for GEDA. His 22-year journey with the company began in 2003 as a student. Consistently passionate about safety, sustainability and quality throughout his career, he will be committed to maximising and retaining GEDA’s already high standards.

Chris Stinson, Colm McVeigh and Seamus Donaghy have all become Directors at GEDA having previously been Associate Directors with the company. Credit: Supplied

Coalisland based GEDA is renowned for delivering complex and sustainable construction and civil engineering projects particularly in the water, commercial and residential sectors in N Ireland, Midlands UK and Ireland.

Clients come to the company for its extensive experience, its positive engagement and its well-established track record.

Key to the company’s success is that they focus on the retention of long-term clients, and they place significant emphasis on employee development. The successful career paths of Chris, Seamus and Colm are testament to this.

The new directors join an established board led by managing director Aaron Hughes, and fellow directors Damian Murray, Tania McCartan and Stuart McFeely.

The changes to the board also include the retirement of John Coalter, Civil Engineering Director. John’s dedication and contribution over the last 30 years have been instrumental in shaping GEDA’s success and the company wish him well in his retirement.

Aaron Hughes, Managing Director of GEDA, commented: “We are delighted to announce the appointments of Seamus, Colm, and Chris. Their combined expertise and leadership qualities reflect the strength and depth of talent within our organisation.

"These appointments mark an exciting milestone in the company’s ongoing growth strategy, and we are looking forward to continuing our expansion plans along with the rest of our senior team.”