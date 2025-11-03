Leading contruction firm Henry Brothers appoint managing director for Northern Ireland and Scotland

Leading Magherafelt-based construction firm Henry Brothers has appointed Jody Wilkinson as its managing director for Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The appointment marks a period of sustained growth for Henry Brothers, underpinned by projects such as the £40m Queen’s-led Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Centre and a new £13.5m Driver and Vehicle Test Centre in Mallusk and the recently awarded £36 million Queens Momentum One Zero project.

Jody, a Fellow of both the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the Association of Project Managers, brings over 20 years’ of experience in managing large international teams, delivering complex infrastructure initiatives and developing project and cost management capabilities.

David Henry, CEO of Henry Group, said: “The recruitment of Jody into this role is directly aligned with the delivery of our strategic growth ambitions and has been modelled on the structure and success of Henry Brothers Construction, the arm of our business based in England.

Jody Wilkinson, Managing Director for Henry Brothers Northern Ireland and Scotland. Credit: PressEye

“Jody has a wealth of experience in the construction sector, and I am confident that he will provide valuable support to me at CEO level, and to the wider Henry Brothers teams in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“I would like to give Jody a warm welcome and look forward to seeing him contribute to our continued growth.”

Jody, who has held previous positions with AECOM, Sweett Group, and Davis Langdon, added: “My role reflects the company’s ambitious vision and I look forward to supporting that through delivering high-quality projects, fostering strong client relationships, and further developing our talented teams across Northern Ireland and Scotland. Henry Brothers has a reputation for excellence and community involvement, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success.”