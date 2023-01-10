Paving and Building products manufacturer AG has been commended for its marketing efforts at the prestigious Construction Marketing Awards.

AG is a third generation family-owned business employing over 230 people at eight locations across the UK and Ireland.

The innovative specialist building products company won the Best Branding and Positioning Campaign for AG’s latest groundbreaking product, Enduur.

Enduur is the most advanced concrete technology ever created by AG, delivering an impressive range of product enhancements, from increased strength, durability, and UV resistance to a lower carbon footprint and advanced hydrophobic performance.

Pictured, from left, with Head of Marketing Ross Telford is Alanna Finn, Julie McIlwaine, Caoimhe Conway and Rachel Crooks.

Led by Head of Marketing Ross Telford, the team launched an integrated campaign across digital and traditional media including innovative, sharply focused content aimed to showcase the unique benefits of Enduur.

Mr Telford said: “We are thrilled to win ‘Best Branding and Positioning’ at the Construction Marketing Awards. AG is committed to ensuring we always deliver on our core values of innovation and quality. This award acknowledges the team’s hard work, passion and skill.”