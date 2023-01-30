Mid Ulster manufacturing companies Moyola and Specialist Group recently joined other leading companies, with their front-line managers completing a major programme run by the Centre for Competitiveness (CforC) and the William J. Clinton Leadership Institute at Queen’s University Belfast.

The Advanced Manufacturing Leadership Programme aims to boost productivity in Northern Ireland’s Manufacturing sector and is designed to support the Department for the Economy’s ambitious 10X Economy Strategy.

Moyola and Specialist Group were part of the second cohort of team members from companies to undertake the programme, which launched last year.

They were accompanied by staff members from companies including Brett Martin, Spirit AeroSystems, Norbev, Cooneen Textiles and Moore Concrete.

Specialist Joinery: Julie McCandless (Professor of Practice, Queen's Management School), Seamus McNaughton, Steven Scott, William Ussher (Senior Execute and Manufacturing Lead, CforC).

Founded in 1976, Moyola is one of the leading manufacturers within Northern Ireland’s strong industrial sector, providing logistical solutions for 5-axis components, kits, sub-assemblies and tooling.

Operating from the heart of Northern Ireland, Moyola has achieved success by exporting to customers throughout Western Europe, North America, Asia and South Africa.

An award-winning family business, Specialist Group is a bespoke joinery and fit out business dedicated to excellence in manufacturing, project planning and installation.

Founded over 30 years ago, Specialist Group has developed market leading expertise in joinery, glass and metal, completing projects across the UK, Ireland and beyond.

Moyola: Julie McCandless (Professor of Practice, Queen's Management School), Jennifer Doherty, Kyle Montgomery, Enda Lagan, John Semple, William Ussher (Senior Execute and Manufacturing Lead, CforC)

The programme is sponsored by the DfE with support from the QUB Bright Minds initiative.

Over a five-month period, the students learnt how to improve their personal management capabilities; lead their team with confidence; and implement practical tools and techniques for effective manufacturing operations.

Front line management personnel from Operations, Engineering, and Quality, leave the course more knowledgeable of the current/future trends in Manufacturing, the importance of digitalization and data analytics to drive efficiencies, and the principles of Net Zero that will govern modern supply chain processes.