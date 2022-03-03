Leading pet retailer Jollyes set to create ten jobs in Cookstown

The leading pet retailer will create ten new jobs for Cookstown when their new store opens on Saturday, March 12, at the town’s Sweep Road Retail Park.

The opening of the 5,000 sq ft store will take the number of Jollyes locations in Northern Ireland to 13 as the company continues its programme of expansion.

The pet retailer of the year recently revealed that it is investing £325,000 in new stores and in its suppliers right across Ireland.

Staff receiving the keys of the new Cookstown store on the Sweep Road.

The Cookstown grand opening will be a day of celebration with customers encouraged to come along and use the special pet selfie booth which will be on site and the first 100 customers will get a Jollyes goody bag.

Opening the store will be special guest, Molly the Springer Spaniel who recently became famous after she survived three nights on the Mourne Mountains during Storm Franklin which battered Northern Ireland with wind speeds of up to 80mph and torrential rain.

Molly was found safe and well by a park ranger and reunited with her owner, Ricky Lyle and her story has been shared around the world by thousands of dog lovers.

As a thank you for cutting the ribbon, the loveable pooch will receive a special Jollyes hamper – and meet secret admirers Juno and Game of Thrones / Derry Girls actor Ian McElhinney.

Also launching the store will be Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Paul McLean. Welcoming the opening in Cookstown, he said was pleased to see new employment being created in the town.

He said: “It is great to see ten jobs being created in Cookstown and I would like to welcome Jollyes to the district.