Lego is set to open its first Northern Ireland store in Victoria Square

Lego fans in Northern Ireland are in for a treat, as the Lego Group announce a new store in Belfast is on its way.

Opening in summer 2025 at Victoria Square, the new store will be the brand’s 21st store in the UK and the first in Northern Ireland.

Fans of all ages will have endless opportunities to fully immerse themselves in the world of Lego building, with imagination and creativity throughout the store.

And if you are a die hard Lego enthusiast you can even apply now for a job in the new store. Recruitment is open now. Visit LEGO.com/careers to apply.

There will be something for everyone at the new Belfast Lego store. Pic credit: Naoise Culhane

The new 165 sqm store offers an extensive range of new products only available exclusively at Lego stores and lego.com, including the new Lego Endurance set and the Lego Icons Tudor Corner set.

In addition, Lego Insiders members will receive benefits at the new store such as exclusive gifts with purchase, double points events and much more.

Exciting features in the new store will include Lego Pick a Brick Wall: a great way for customers to select the exact elements that they require for their builds; Hands-on Play Opportunities: including free build challenges and events each month; Build a Minifigure Tower: visitors can mix and match from a wide selection of bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories to customise Lego minifigures; and Store Associates: whether customers are picking out a gift, looking for the latest set, or bringing a Lego fan in for a special treat, the Lego team can help find the perfect set for everyone.

Lego will open its first Northern Ireland store in Victoria Square this summer. Pic credit: Lego

Shweta Munshi, Vice President Marketing, Lego Retail at the Lego Group: “We are delighted to expand the Lego Retail store portfolio by opening the first Lego store in Northern Ireland.

"After a thorough search, we have found the perfect site in Victoria Square, Belfast. In the heart of the city, the new store will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by the endless play opportunities the Lego Group has to offer.

"This store will be a top retail destination for product launches and events, while acting as a hub for our Lego community and new builders alike.”