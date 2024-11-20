‘Let’s Celebrate’ Armagh City Centre businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local business leaders and entrepreneurs in Armagh City are benefiting from a £15,000 investment as part of Visa and the British Retail Consortium’s ‘Let’s Celebrate Towns’ awards. One of only eight towns from across the UK to win this award, Armagh City is recognised for its contribution to driving growth in the local economy and community.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has collaborated with the City Centre Management team to use the investment to offer business support and workshops, with the aim to help stimulate economic development, create job opportunities, and foster a thriving environment for small businesses to flourish.

The workshops started on Monday 11th November in Uluru restaurant with marketing expert Lauren Toal at the helm, sharing her knowledge and advice with business owners.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy, who attended the workshop, said:

Lord Mayor, Cllr Sarah Duffy at the first workshop for Armagh city centre businesses, with Art O'Hagan from Armagh CCM and Lauren Toal Marketing.

“Council’s commitment is to ensure that our local businesses and communities not only survive but thrive. By supporting our entrepreneurs, fostering innovation, and investing in the businesses that connect us all, we can build an environment where businesses can grow, jobs are created, and every resident has the opportunity to prosper.”

“The Let’s Celebrate Towns award is testament to the hard work and dedication that our local businesses show every day, under increasingly challenging conditions. I encourage all of the businesses in the city to attend the workshops and avail of the support that this award can provide.”

Art O'Hagan, Chairman of Armagh City Centre Management (CCM), welcomed over 30 businesses to the first support workshop, held on Monday. He commented:

“It was great to see so many in attendance and we all look forward to working together on the future workshops to attract more business and footfall to our city centre. Funding for this strategy was achieved through Armagh City winning the VISA award at the City Redevelopment Awards at Westminster, London, held earlier this year."

There will be more targeted workshops planned for the coming months. To keep up to date with all the events planned, visit www.urbanabc.com