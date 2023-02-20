Six Northern Ireland towns have been shortlisted in a nationwide showcase of business and communities.

Armagh, Banbridge, Carrickfergus, Coleraine, Lurgan and Portadown are in the running to be named ‘Champion’ or ‘Rising Star’ as well as receiving up to £20,000 and a package of business support through the Let’s Celebrate Towns initiative.

The competition run by Visa, in partnership with the British Retail Consortium, shines a lights a light on what makes towns unique and also demonstrates how they are adapting to new challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing environment.

For the next stage, judges representing business, industry and local town associations, will meet to discuss the entries to decide upon eight overall winners.

Carrickfergus

One of those on the judging panel is Tony Danker, director general of the Confederation of British Industry, who commented: “I am delighted to be taking part in the Let’s Celebrate Towns initiative and look forward to showcasing where towns are supporting businesses – of all sizes – to succeed.

"Faced with a challenging set of circumstances across the country, a relentless focus on growth and unlocking prosperity – especially across towns – can ensure that every region, every nation, and every corner of the UK can flourish.”

Exceptional Ability

From a shortlist of 30, eight towns will be recognised across the UK with one Champion and one Rising Star named in each region.

Coleraine. Google image

The Champion awards will highlight entries that have demonstrated an exceptional ability to create a supportive environment that helps businesses and communities to thrive.

The Rising Star award will recognise up-and-coming towns that are on their way to transforming the local economic environment and community.

Mandy Lamb, managing director UK & Ireland, Visa, commented: “We hope that by championing our local business and communities, we can showcase the many advantages that come from fostering growth and prosperity locally.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “As a passionate advocate for retail, I’m excited by the prospect of identifying more stand-out examples of where towns are supporting businesses, and the people that help communities up and down the country to thrive.”

Portadown. Google image

Let’s Celebrate Towns is the latest initiative from Visa to celebrate communities and economies, following on from its Great British High Street Awards programme.

The full shortlist can be found at: https://www.visa.co.uk/promotion/talk-of-the-town/news-article-30-towns-shortlisted-as-part-of-nationwide-showcase.html

Lurgan. Google image

Banbridge. Google image