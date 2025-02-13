Lidl Northern Ireland will open its newest and biggest ever store at Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine on Thursday, February 27.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer is relocating from its existing position within the complex, where it has been trading since 2005, to a larger unit in the retail park.

Former professional international Irish rugby star and Coleraine local Andrew Trimble will cut the ribbon at the grand opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl Northern Ireland said: “Customers can also enjoy supplier sampling, family-friendly entertainment and shop Lidl’s famous opening day offers, with the first ten shoppers in the queue receiving a gift card to redeem against their shop."

Lidl Northern Ireland will open its newest and biggest ever store at Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine on Thursday 27 February as the retailer relocates from its existing position within the complex, where it has been trading since 2005, to a larger unit in the bustling retail park. CREDIT LIDL

Boasting a mammoth site of 2,514 square metres, this will be the largest Lidl store in Northern Ireland. Comprising the largest solar power system in Lidl’s store network, the building has also achieved an EPC A Energy Rating which is the highest rate possible, reinforcing Lidl’s commitment to reducing energy consumption and lowering carbon footprint across the business.

The £9m investment will see eight new jobs added, bringing the total team employed at Lidl’s Coleraine store to 30. The project also saw over 250 jobs created as part of the planning and construction process.

Enhanced parking for 132 vehicles as well as two electric vehicle charging points also feature in the build. The Coleraine store is the latest investment by Lidl Northern Ireland in the northwest, complementing new store opening in recent years in Strabane, Ballymoney and Limavady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director for Lidl Northern Ireland said: "We are thrilled to kick off the year with the opening of our largest regional store in Northern Ireland. This new store in Coleraine marks another exciting milestone in our £150 million investment plan for upgrading and expanding our network in the region.

"We look forward to opening the doors to our loyal Coleraine customers at the end of February, and to delivering more new stores in 2025, allowing Lidl to continue driving growth and supporting job creation in communities across Northern Ireland.”

Last year, Lidl Northern Ireland announced it pumped a record £360m into the local economy last year and supported almost 6,900 jobs, including 1,300 direct employees.