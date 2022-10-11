Lidl submits plans for state-of-the-art store at Sprucefield Park, creating 15 new jobs

The planning application, lodged with Lisburn City and Castlereagh Borough Council, proposes the creation of a new 2,475 sq metre store, incorporating a 1,640 sq ft retail area in Sprucefield Park, which is conveniently located beside the M1 motorway near Lisburn City with access to the A1 commuter belt and towns including Hillsborough, Dromore and Moira.

A popular shopping complex, Sprucefield Shopping Centre is already home to a range of major high street retailers including M&S, Next, Boots and McDonalds.

Lidl Northern Ireland said the new store would support 40 jobs and complement the existing retail facilities at Sprucefield by providing additional choice and competition with its ‘Big on Quality, Lidl on Price’ proposition.

The enhanced Sprucefield store will replace an existing store at Moria Road in Lisburn where it already has an outlet at Bentrim Court in the city centre.

Once planning approval is secured, the store will also support 200 extra jobs during the build-out and development phase ahead of its planned opening next year.

Confirmed as Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket by Kantar, with 12.6 per cent market share growth over the last two years and holding a 7 percent market share of the region’s overall grocery market, Lidl Northern Ireland contributes around £180 million a year to the local economy, sustaining 3,500 jobs while buying and exporting as much as £290 million worth of local goods and products.

The company employs more than 1,000 employees across its 41-strong store network and Regional Distribution Centre in Nutt’s Corner, Co. Antrim.

Construction plans for Sprucefield Park encompass Lidl Northern Ireland’s bold ‘concept’ design, prioritising sustainability throughout.

Customers can enjoy spacious aisles, longer tills and improved customer facilities which will dramatically enhance a high-quality shopping experience. It will also incorporate solar EV charging and a spacious car park complete with electric vehicle charging points.

Lidl Northern Ireland’s Chris Speers added: “Popular, vibrant and providing easy access for local shoppers, commuters and visitors alike, Sprucefield Park is strategically attractive. The improved interior layout and larger space in this new store will provide customers with an enhanced product range to shop and enjoy.

“We are pleased with the initial positive response we have had in support of our application and we look forward to working with Council to take the plans forward.”

A community consultation is planned to take place at Premier Inn in Lisburn in November.

The announcement is the latest move by Lidl Northern Ireland to invest in the region and grow its presence locally.

In 2020, Lidl Northern Ireland confirmed a £32 million investment into developing five stores within the Greater Belfast region, with brand new stores opened at Holywood Exchange in 2020, at Hillview Retail Park on Crumlin Road last year and at Castlereagh Road and Shore Road earlier this year. Plans are also in place for Lidl’s first store in south Belfast at Boucher Road.