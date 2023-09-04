Lifestyle retailer MINISO is set to open a new store in Ballymena’s Tower Centre this September.

Joining over 40 retailers including Dunnes Stores, Tommy Hilfiger, Sports Direct, Rituals, DV8 and Boots in Ballymena’s longest-established shopping centre, MINISO has agreed a lease on a 2,700 square foot unit opposite Dunnes.

The new opening is the brand’s first store outside of Belfast and follows the successful launch of its flagship store in CastleCourt earlier this year.

This will be the brand’s fifth largest store in the UK and the 21st store overall.

The shop will open at the Tower Centre on Friday, September 8 at 12 pm.

To mark the launch of the store, several activities are planned to take place, including a Meet and Greet with MINISO’s mascot PenPen, a high-energy drumming performance and gifts (worth over £25) with any purchase for the first 200 customers, while stocks last.

Offering a range of products, from toys and tech to homewares and accessories, the store will also offer customers a chance to get their hands on the best-selling MINISO blind boxes and plush toys.

MINISO has stores in over 100 countries, including a number of famous retail destinations such as Times Square in New York.

Jonathan Martin, Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “MINISO has a unique product offering from toys to homeware to health and beauty and has exclusive partnerships with big brands such as Hello Kitty & Friends, Disney, Pixar, Peanuts, and Minions. [It] has something that will appeal to everyone and will be a welcome addition to the Tower Centre.”

Saad Usman, Chief Operating Officer at MINISO UK, added: “We're thrilled to expand our presence in Northern Ireland with the opening of our second store at Ballymena's Tower Centre. Joining a dynamic array of retailers, this store exemplifies our commitment to delivering high-quality, unique products at great value, whilst engaging shopping experiences for all generations.

"At MINISO UK, we're committed to getting the retail industry back on its feet, demonstrated not only by the investment into our new store but also by the creation of up to 15 new jobs in the local market.”