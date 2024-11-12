Limavady’s four-star Roe Park Resort has been sold for a figure close to £14m.

Roe Park Resort, which was named the Best Golf Resort in Ulster at the 2024 Golfers Guide to Ireland awards, has been independently owned since it opened in 1995.

In the last three years, the popular resort has seen investment of over £3million in its wedding and events facilities, golf course, refurbishment of bedrooms and development of a third self-catering property – the Gate Lodge.

The 118-bedroom resort site on 150 acres on the edge of the Roe Valley Country Park, was once an 18th Century manor house and the site of the first hydroelectric power to be introduced in Ireland.

The 4-star Roe Park Resort, on the outskirts of Limavady has been sold through CBRE for a figure close to its guide price of £14m. CREDIT CBRE

As well as having 118 bedrooms, an 18-hole parkland golf course, driving range/golf academy, spa, two award-winning restaurants, bars and health club, the Roe Park Resort has three self-catering properties with planning permission sought for the development of a further eleven detached self-catering units.

Speaking on behalf of the Roe Park Resort, Alan Wilton, Board Chairman said “Roe Park Resort holds a special place in our hearts, and we are extremely proud of the team and all that’s been achieved as we’ve grown and developed.

"The resort’s continued success is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team. Their commitment to providing top-class service and excellent hospitality is the reason that our guests return to the resort time and again.

“After almost 30 years at the helm, we believe now is the right time to hand over the reins to new ownership, ensuring the resort is poised for the future. This transition marks a significant milestone for Roe Park Resort, and we are confident that this new ownership will bring fresh vision and drive continued growth.

“The Galgorm Collection has an outstanding reputation in the hospitality industry, and we are confident that the resort will go from strength to strength under its ownership.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to those involved in the resort’s success over the last 30 years and wish the new owners the very best of luck as they embark on this exciting new venture. We would also like to thank CBRE who acted for us on the sale, our legal advisors Tughans and financial advisors FEB.”

Tiarnán O’Neill, Finance Director of the Galgorm Collection, added: “Roe Park Resort is an exceptional property with a rich history and a strong reputation within Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector, and we are delighted to welcome the property and team into the Galgorm Collection family.

"Our commitment is to honour its legacy while bringing continued investment and a renewed vision to further enhance the resort’s offerings for both local and international guests. We look forward to building on Roe Park’s foundations and introducing new experiences that align with our values of excellence, quality, and unforgettable guest experiences.”

Paul Collins, Head of Hotels in CBRE Ireland, said: “We were delighted to have sold this prestigious property which is one of Northern Ireland’s best known and highly profitable resort hotels. Roe Park Resort attracted tremendous interest, both from international and local investors, and it will be a great fit for the successful buyers the Galgorm Collection”