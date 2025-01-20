Lisburn: 40 news jobs as Nando’s comes to Sprucefield Retail Park

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jan 2025, 17:56 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 17:56 BST
A total of 40 jobs are being created at a new Nando’s restaurant in Lisburn.

The restaurant chain that specialises in peri-peri chicken will unveil its 149-seat premises at Sprucefield Retail Park on Wednesday, January 22.

Customers will also be able to order takeaway and click and collect to enjoy their food at home.

Restaurant manager, Colin McKerr said: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors to our brand-new Lisburn restaurant. The restaurant is beautiful, and we’re excited to welcome customers to Lisburn Sprucefield.”

The new restaurant has149 seats in total, across indoor and outdoor seating. Photo: Jonathan BanksThe new restaurant has149 seats in total, across indoor and outdoor seating. Photo: Jonathan Banks
The new restaurant has149 seats in total, across indoor and outdoor seating. Photo: Jonathan Banks

The business has partnered with Atlas Women's Centre – a space for adult learning, personal growth, and community engagement. The Lisburn team will be working with the charity on projects to support its work in the area.

Nando’s champions its heritage by continually working with South African-based designers across all aspects of its restaurants. At Lisburn this includes ceiling installations, geometric fabrics, hand-woven pendant lights and cork detailing.

The Lisburn premises will be open 11:30am – 10pm seven days a week.

