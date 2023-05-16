Register
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council offer cash boost for local entrepreneurs

Aspiring entrepreneurs in Lisburn and Castlereagh are being offered a start-up cash boost – thanks to a council initiative called the ‘Self-Employment Support Programme’.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th May 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:00 BST

Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership (LMP), in conjunction with Tangible Consulting Ltd and Innovate NI, are looking for local people who are unemployed but keen to start their own business.

The new programme will offer them up to £500 to help establish their business, as well as advice, training and mentoring support.

Funding has been provided by the Department for Communities through the Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership.

Pictured at the launch of the Self-Employment Support Programme from Lisburn Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership are Eamonn Cavlan, Tangible Consulting, Emma Fearon, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Damien McLoughlin, Invest NI and Barney Toal, Innovate NI.Pictured at the launch of the Self-Employment Support Programme from Lisburn Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership are Eamonn Cavlan, Tangible Consulting, Emma Fearon, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Damien McLoughlin, Invest NI and Barney Toal, Innovate NI.
Emma Fearon, Programme Manager at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity and will help remove barriers to employment for local people.

“The £500 bursary is available to all business sectors from childminding to construction - and can be spent on a wide range of start-up costs including equipment, computer software and hardware, marketing materials.”

To register your interest email [email protected] or call 028 92447 391.

