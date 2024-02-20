Lisburn and Castlereagh employers can help shape the labour market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership (LMP) has drafted a short survey to understand the current recruitment challenges and skilled shortages facing its local employers.

Findings of this survey will help inform where LMP resources should be prioritised in 2024/25. The survey outcomes will help develop an action plan of programmes and initiatives to meet industry and business needs in the council area.

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee said: “In recent years, the Lisburn and Castlereagh LMP has developed solutions to remove barriers to employment for some residents. It has proven that when we work in partnership, we can do great things.

“Our LMP continues to help those across our city gain employment. It offers a range of free training academies, skilling and up-skilling qualification courses. Their support for individual job seekers across the council area has been beneficial to residents of all ages.