Lisburn-based ASSA ABLOY Door Group strengthens offering with new EMEIA Door Business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This new alliance between all door business segments across the different regions strengthens the company’s offering and will help focus on key objectives, as well as further cementing Door Group’s lead position in the marketplace.

As part of the partnership, Door Group will benefit from a range of innovative new products, which are set to be unveiled in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Sofley, Managing Director of Door Group, said: “We are delighted to now be part of the ASSA ABLOY EMEIA Door Business Segment, and are excited about the new opportunities this union will offer us.

Brian Sofley, Managing Director of ASSA ABLOY Door Group

“One of the advantages we are keen to promote is the potential for us to tap into a wealth of ground-breaking products already available in other regions and bring them to the market in the UK and Ireland.

“Our customers rely on us to provide complete solutions tailored to their requirements, and we have dedicated ourselves to being a trusted partner at all stages of the door lifecycle – from initial specification right through to installation, service, maintenance and beyond.

“The ability to collaborate with other divisions within the ASSA ABLOY EMEIA Door Business Segment will not only help us serve our customers more effectively but also strengthen our brand and unique position in the marketplace.”