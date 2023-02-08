Lisburn based company OKTO Technologies secures new contracts and creates 25 new jobs

The recent contract award for a new ultra-prime Private Members Club means Lisburn-based OKTO Technologies has been awarded its third adjacent project in one of London’s prestigious property districts.

Worth over £12m to OKTO, the business wins confirm the company’s status in the high-end property development sector and add to its extensive portfolio of world-renowned clients.

It also creates 25 new job opportunities at the innovative company which bypassed its ambitious growth targets in 2022.

The three neighbouring projects - referred to as the ‘£1bn Triple Crown of Luxury’ due to their collective value – are located where Belgravia meets Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace. This much sought-after corner of London is already a global symbol of wealth and luxury, known for its opulent homes, hotels, and restaurants.

Philip Dowds, Managing Director at OKTO Technologies with James Menzie, Project Manager and Corin Hawthorne from OKTO Technologies

The three projects include 24 bespoke apartments at The Peninsula London (believed to be the largest and most expensive new apartment development currently on sale in London); a 62,000 sq ft private home; and an exclusive Private Members Club at 6 Grosvenor Place.

OKTO will be designing and installing the technology infrastructure including IT, Building Management Systems, Security, Lighting Control and Audio-Visual to ensure each property delivers the best possible service for their occupants and staff.

On site throughout 2023, OKTO will be working to a tight deadline to complete the complex and highly unique technology infrastructure for each of the neighbouring properties.

While details are restricted due to client confidentiality, when complete the properties will provide London ‘homes’ for some of the world’s top industry captains, international dignitaries and celebrities.

Managing Director, Philip Dowds said: “This is a major achievement for OKTO and solidifies our position as the premier provider of technology solutions for luxury properties and large-scale projects.

"We can’t wait to see venues such as 6 Grosvenor Place come to life and to know we have played our part in creating the ultimate luxury experience for its members.”