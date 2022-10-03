The news of OKTO’s success comes on the back of its recent plans to expand its workforce by a further 80 people, taking its total headcount to almost 200.

The new contracts will see OKTO Technologies develop and deliver its ‘smart building technologies’ to some of the most prestigious hospitality, residential and commercial office projects in London.

As a result, OKTO, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, is currently employed as a specialist contractor on projects which have a combined value of more than £2.5billion.

The contracts include the roll out of OKTO’s innovative Building Operating and Service System (B.O.S.S.).

Developed by OKTO’s team of R&D engineers in Lisburn, this Artificial Intelligence-led platform combines the background control of complex building systems (security, lighting, AV and energy management) with an advanced ‘concierge’ level service.

Advertisement

OKTO’s latest contracts have been awarded by some of the world’s leading property developers and contractors, including Sir Robert McAlpine.

They include two new 5-star hotel properties in Central London as well as an exclusive new-build fully serviced office, which, on completion, will be recognised as the ‘smartest building’ in the City of London.

“This is another significant milestone for our business,” said Philip Dowds, owner, and MD of OKTO.

“It’s a clear indication that we’re fully embedded within the super-prime, luxury market and there is a high level of trust in our technologies and our team. It also proves that we are market leaders in the development of ground-breaking concepts which radically enhance the way people live, work and relax.”

Unique to the company is its OKTOlab facility in Lisburn where technologies such as its B.O.S.S system are fully wired, programmed, tested and commissioned offsite.

Each system undergoes OKTO’s bespoke 8-phase testing prior to dispatch. This dramatically speeds up the on-site installation process, delivering significant cost and time efficiencies.

Advertisement

OKTO was also recently appointed to support the transformation of The Whiteley London, into a super-prime Bayswater residence which incorporates 139 exclusive apartments and the UK’s first Six Senses luxury hotel and spa.

OKTO is keen to attract more talent to its team. Full range of positions on offer include software developers, design engineers, project managers, quantity surveyors and solution architects.