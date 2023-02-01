Lisburn Bowl to join the Airtastic Entertainment Centres family with some exciting new developments

Airtastic have announced the acquisition of the very popular and successful Lisburn Bowl to their portfolio of multi activity entertainment centres.

Lisburn Bowl will be the latest centre to come under the Airtastic umbrella and is due to be trading as Airtastic Lisburn from the end of March 2023.

The transition will take shape in two phases. In the first phase for the end of March 2023 some rebranding and minor additions will take place but the existing activities will mainly continue to operate as normal.

Current activities include the fantastic bowling alley with 18 lanes and state of the art interactive bowling technology, a prize-winning amusements arcade, a party venue and a licenced restaurant.

Phase two will see a huge financial investment to develop the 20,000 sq ft of space on the first floor and bring a number of new and exciting family activities to suit all ages and is planned to open in October 2023.

Airtastic will be employing the current friendly and professional team but will create a significant number of additional new jobs as phase two is completed.

Thomas Fegan, Business Operations Director for Airtastic Entertainment Centres said: “We are extremely excited about our latest addition to the Airtastic family. We are very much a locally owned and operated business and are delighted to add another centre to our NI portfolio.

“Lisburn Bowl has traded very successfully for eight years and has served the local and greater area with a great product and service. We fully intend to embrace the current success and build on this by doubling the size of the premises with some very exciting leisure activities and serving many happy customers for years to come.”

Airtastic Lisburn will be the brands sixth multi activity entertainment centre. The other five Airtastic Entertainment Centres are located in Bangor, Belfast (Newtownabbey), Craigavon, Cork and Kildare (Celbridge).