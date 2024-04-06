Lisburn businesses embrace diversity and inclusivity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event which was delivered by the Lisburn and Castlereagh LMP in collaboration with Stepping Stones NI and the Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, featured guest speakers and experts, who offered local businesses insights into the benefits of employing an inclusive workforce.

Our event provided a range of advice and support about the reasonable adjustments that can be implemented and encouraged more businesses to look at how and why they should embed inclusivity into their culture. An inclusive workplace culture allows all people to thrive at work, regardless of their background, identity or circumstance.

Speaking at the event Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee, said: “Diverse and inclusive workforces help local companies – and our economy – thrive, and the Be Inclusive Seminar is a great way to share ‘best practice’ and explore examples of what other employers are doing to attract the skills to their business. “I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to Stepping Stones NI, the Lisburn Chamber of Commerce and the Equality Commission. Together, we have developed a diverse programme of support to ensure that inclusion is weaved into the values, methods, policies, and procedures of the workplace.”

Cllr John Laverty BEM, Regeneration and Growth Chair with speakers

Carla Frazer, Business Development Executive, Stepping Stones NI, said: ‘Together we are trying to construct a more inclusive workplace for all, giving people with barriers equal opportunities. We want to speak to as many businesses across the council area and guide and support them to be a more inclusive and diverse workplace. We have been changing the narrative for twenty five years and continue to push for what we believe in. It has been fantastic working in partnership with Lisburn and Castlereagh LMP and Lisburn Chamber of Commerce developing training so support local businesses and their needs, making a more inclusive workplace for all.’

Ruth Young, President, Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, said: “Promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace is vital for businesses to attract top talent and drive innovation. The 'Be Inclusive Programme' provides an invaluable opportunity for employers to learn from experts and peers about best practices for creating truly inclusive workplaces. The Chamber endorses this programme. A diverse workforce allows businesses to better understand and serve our community while fostering an environment where every employee can thrive.”