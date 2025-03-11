Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council announces shortlist for LCCC Business Awards

The anticipation is building as Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council proudly announces the shortlist for the highly anticipated Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2025.

Recognising excellence, innovation, and leadership across the business landscape, this year’s shortlist showcases outstanding companies and individuals who are driving success in their industries.

Selected from an outstanding number of entries, the finalists represent the best in the council area and reflect the resilience, creativity, and ambition that define today’s business community. Winners will be revealed at the prestigious awards ceremony on Friday March 28 at La Mon Hotel & Country Club where industry leaders will gather to celebrate achievements and inspire future growth.

Please see below the list of finalists for this year’s awards:

Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Person of the Year

Hillmount’s Robin Mercer BEM

Leckey’s Erwin McKee

MCG Secure LTD’s Conor McGranaghan

Safety Solutions NI’s Jeff Hull

Ruthless Media’s Ruth Young

The Lisnacurran Collection: Arthurs, Ralph’s & Lisnacurran’s Lynne McCabe

The Sanctuary NI Group Limited’s Angela Cosgrave

Rising Star Award

Adam Hewit – Pure Roast Coffee Ltd.

Gareth Cairns – GDC Fire and Security Ltd.

Laura Montgomery – Leckey

Oliver Anderson - Ollie’s Patisserie

Sarah Hoppe - Sew Ready CIC

Tori McCaughey – Tori’s Coffee, Bakes & Cakes

Best Family Business Award

Ashvale Farm Shop

Hillmount

Ivanhoe Hotel

Lisburn Music Centre

McCalls of Lisburn

McQuillan Companies

RLS Plant Hire and Training

Safety Solutions NI

Best Eating Establishment Award

Ashvale Farm Shop

Café Zulu

Hillmount – The Gardener’s Rest

Ivanhoe Hotel

Spice Lisburn

The Daily Apron Bakery

Excellence in Contribution to the Community

Atlas Women’s Centre

Avonmore Training Solutions Ltd

Lisburn Community Inns

Ruthless Media

Best Company to Work For

Leckey

Lisnacurran Collection

McQuillan Companies

Innovation Award

Embrace Orthodontics

Kitchen Pod Hire

RARE Grazing NI

Ruthless Media

The Sanctuary NI Group Limited

Excellence in Manufacturing Award

CAMCO UK LTD

International Business Centre Ltd

Leckey

McGreevy Engineering Ltd

Best New Business Award

Café Zulu

Elää Boutique

Expresoo (Train Station Cafe)

Langtry Lane

The Pie Shop Moira

Inclusive Business Award

Ballinderry Boarding Small Animal Retreat

Henderson Retail Ltd and Stepping Stones NI

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

Best Social Enterprise Business Award

ASCERT

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Live Life Social Enterprises

Sew Ready CIC

Best Tourism Business Award

Arthurs, Hillsborough

BallyBurren Outdoor Escapes

Historic Royal Palaces - Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Larchfield Estate

Lisburn Caravans & Motorhomes

Walk It Off NI

Excellence in Customer Service Award

Ballinderry Boarding Small Animal Retreat

Greens of Lisburn

Hillmount

Ivanhoe Hotel

McCalls of Lisburn

RARE Grazing

RLS Plant Hire and Training

Tori’s Coffee, Bakes & Cakes

Business Success Award

Dandelion Studio NI Ltd

GDC Fire and Security Limited

Hillmount

Lisburn Music Centre

The Daily Apron Bakery

For more information and to book tickets please visit www.lcccbusinessawards.com