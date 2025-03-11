Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council announces shortlist for LCCC Business Awards
Recognising excellence, innovation, and leadership across the business landscape, this year’s shortlist showcases outstanding companies and individuals who are driving success in their industries.
Selected from an outstanding number of entries, the finalists represent the best in the council area and reflect the resilience, creativity, and ambition that define today’s business community. Winners will be revealed at the prestigious awards ceremony on Friday March 28 at La Mon Hotel & Country Club where industry leaders will gather to celebrate achievements and inspire future growth.
Please see below the list of finalists for this year’s awards:
Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Person of the Year
- Hillmount’s Robin Mercer BEM
- Leckey’s Erwin McKee
- MCG Secure LTD’s Conor McGranaghan
- Safety Solutions NI’s Jeff Hull
- Ruthless Media’s Ruth Young
- The Lisnacurran Collection: Arthurs, Ralph’s & Lisnacurran’s Lynne McCabe
- The Sanctuary NI Group Limited’s Angela Cosgrave
Rising Star Award
- Adam Hewit – Pure Roast Coffee Ltd.
- Gareth Cairns – GDC Fire and Security Ltd.
- Laura Montgomery – Leckey
- Oliver Anderson - Ollie’s Patisserie
- Sarah Hoppe - Sew Ready CIC
- Tori McCaughey – Tori’s Coffee, Bakes & Cakes
Best Family Business Award
- Ashvale Farm Shop
- Hillmount
- Ivanhoe Hotel
- Lisburn Music Centre
- McCalls of Lisburn
- McQuillan Companies
- RLS Plant Hire and Training
- Safety Solutions NI
Best Eating Establishment Award
- Ashvale Farm Shop
- Café Zulu
- Hillmount – The Gardener’s Rest
- Ivanhoe Hotel
- Spice Lisburn
- The Daily Apron Bakery
Excellence in Contribution to the Community
- Atlas Women’s Centre
- Avonmore Training Solutions Ltd
- Lisburn Community Inns
- Ruthless Media
Best Company to Work For
- Leckey
- Lisnacurran Collection
- McQuillan Companies
Innovation Award
- Embrace Orthodontics
- Kitchen Pod Hire
- RARE Grazing NI
- Ruthless Media
- The Sanctuary NI Group Limited
Excellence in Manufacturing Award
- CAMCO UK LTD
- International Business Centre Ltd
- Leckey
- McGreevy Engineering Ltd
Best New Business Award
- Café Zulu
- Elää Boutique
- Expresoo (Train Station Cafe)
- Langtry Lane
- The Pie Shop Moira
Inclusive Business Award
- Ballinderry Boarding Small Animal Retreat
- Henderson Retail Ltd and Stepping Stones NI
- Northern Ireland Ambulance Service
Best Social Enterprise Business Award
- ASCERT
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore
- Live Life Social Enterprises
- Sew Ready CIC
Best Tourism Business Award
- Arthurs, Hillsborough
- BallyBurren Outdoor Escapes
- Historic Royal Palaces - Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
- Larchfield Estate
- Lisburn Caravans & Motorhomes
- Walk It Off NI
Excellence in Customer Service Award
- Ballinderry Boarding Small Animal Retreat
- Greens of Lisburn
- Hillmount
- Ivanhoe Hotel
- McCalls of Lisburn
- RARE Grazing
- RLS Plant Hire and Training
- Tori’s Coffee, Bakes & Cakes
Business Success Award
- Dandelion Studio NI Ltd
- GDC Fire and Security Limited
- Hillmount
- Lisburn Music Centre
- The Daily Apron Bakery
For more information and to book tickets please visit www.lcccbusinessawards.com