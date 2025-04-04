Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration & Growth Chair is pictured with the winners of the 14 awards at the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2025.Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration & Growth Chair is pictured with the winners of the 14 awards at the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2025.
Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Business Awards celebrate local success stories

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:01 BST
Hosted in association with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and GMcG Chartered Accountants, the recent Business Awards event celebrated the outstanding achievements of local businesses across a wide range of sectors.

Guests were immersed in a dazzling New York, New York themed extravaganza, complete with glamorous red carpet entrances, exquisite cuisine, electrifying live entertainment, and dynamic moments, all masterfully presented by the charismatic local Radio Presenter, Cate Conway.

Awards were presented in 14 categories, highlighting excellence in areas such as customer service, new business innovation, business success, and tourism.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of the Regeneration & Growth Committee, said: "These awards were established to celebrate the incredible diversity and talent within Lisburn and Castlereagh’s business community.

"Our local businesses and entrepreneurs are instrumental in driving innovation, creating opportunities, and contributing significantly to the region’s continued growth and prosperity.

“We are immensely proud of all shortlisted finalists and warmly congratulate our winners on their well-deserved recognition.

"On behalf of the council, I extend sincere thanks to our awards sponsors and all participating businesses. We wish you continued growth and success in 2025.”

Stephen Houston, Director at GMcG Chartered Accountants’ Lisburn office, said: “The awards evening was a fantastic opportunity to recognise business excellence across the region and celebrate those demonstrating outstanding success, ambition, and innovation.

"Having advised and worked with the Lisburn business community since 2009, GMcG thoroughly enjoyed seeing local businesses from all sectors celebrated at this year’s awards.”

The black-tie ceremony was hosted by local Radio Presenter, Cate Conway and also featured entertainment performances by musical theatre stars from Peter Corry Productions. They were joined for a spectacular finale by Peter Corry MBE.

Hillmount won the Business Success Award that was sponsored by Leckey.  Alan Mercer received the award from Clayre Scott

1. Celebrations at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2025

Hillmount won the Business Success Award that was sponsored by Leckey.  Alan Mercer received the award from Clayre Scott Photo: LCCC

The Best Tourism Award winner is Ballyburren Outdoor Escapes. Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council sponsored this award. Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration & Growth Chair and David Burns, Chief Executive presented it to Claire and Damien Butler

2. Celebrations at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2025

The Best Tourism Award winner is Ballyburren Outdoor Escapes. Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council sponsored this award. Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration & Growth Chair and David Burns, Chief Executive presented it to Claire and Damien Butler Photo: LCCC

Kitchen Pod NI secured the Innovation Award sponsored by SERC. Pam Kelly presented it to Jeremy and Judith McKinney

3. Celebrations at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2025

Kitchen Pod NI secured the Innovation Award sponsored by SERC. Pam Kelly presented it to Jeremy and Judith McKinney Photo: LCCC

The Excellence in Customer Service Award was won by the Ivanhoe Hotel, sponsored by Lough Services.  Paula Keane accepted the award from Elizabeth Tumelty

4. Celebrations at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2025

The Excellence in Customer Service Award was won by the Ivanhoe Hotel, sponsored by Lough Services.  Paula Keane accepted the award from Elizabeth Tumelty Photo: LCCC

