Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council introduces innovative ‘Golden Bauble’ Christmas competition

Introduced as part of a new campaign for the festive season, the event will see shoppers compete to win a series of festive gifts in Lisburn’s city centre.

The competition is part of the ‘Think Christmas, Think Lisburn’ programme, an exciting, festive calendar of family fun that is taking place right across the council area.

Shoppers can pick up an entry card from Lisburn’s Visitor Information Centre that features clues directing them to the locations of various Golden Baubles that are hidden in the windows of businesses in Lisburn’s across city centre.

Cllr John Laverty BEM, Regeneration & Growth Chairman and Dr Katrina Collins, Owner of The Daily Apron and President of Lisburn's Chamber of Commerce launch the Golden Bauble competition in Lisburn Square. Pic credit: LCCC

To be in with a chance of winning one of three main prizes, they will need to correctly identify the locations of at least six Golden Baubles. A winner will then be chosen at random to receive a hamper containing delights from various city centre businesses to the value of £150.

Alternatively, shoppers can enter the competition by taking a selfie or group photo at the giant Golden Bauble installation situated at Lisburn Square.

Pictures should be uploaded to social media with the tag @visitlisburncastlereagh and hashtag #TheGoldenBauble.

All entries will be assessed by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, with a team selecting their favourites to receive a special Christmas gift each week in the run up to the big day.