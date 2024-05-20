Lisburn & Castlereagh’s Entrepreneurs Come Together for networking event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 100 members of the local business community turned out for Lisburn & Castlereagh’s final networking event of the 2023 – 2024 series entitled Leadership in Chaos with internationally renowned speaker and business founder Ian McClean.

Held in the magnificent setting of Hillsborough Castle, the event formed part of an ongoing series of activities run by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Business Solutions Team which help local entrepreneurs enhance their knowledge, develop new skills and grow their business.

John Laverty, BEM, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration and growth Committee said: “Inspiring, encouraging and supporting entrepreneurship is a strategic priority for our economic development team. There’s a full package of support available to everyone whether you are a young person who thinks they would like to start their own business, an entrepreneur, a fledging or more established business. Our networking events are hugely popular on our social calendar with a range of exciting speakers who can help catapult your business on to bigger and greater things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I would like to thank everyone for their support of our Entrepreneurs Network throughout the year and encourage others to join us again in September when the 2024-2025 series starts.

The Entrepreneur Network represents just one service our council offers. We have an array of programs designed to aid startups, facilitate the growth of existing businesses through Go Succeed and enhance your digital transformation journey through our Digital Transformation Flexible Fund.

The Go Succeed service is Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s go-to source for expert business advice. Through the service businesses can seek advice and guidance to help them start, grow and scale their business. Register at Go Succeed - NI Business Support (go-succeed.com)

The Digital Transformation Flexible Fund (DTFF) can offer eligible businesses and social enterprises help to fund their digital transformation project with available of £5,000 to £20,000 designed to help small and micro businesses accelerate digital transformation ambitions. Find out more - Digital Transformation Flexible Fund (dtff.co.uk)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad