Lisburn company creates 80 new jobs as part of expansion

Philip Dowds, Director at OKTO Technologies

OKTO, which is a specialist in smart building technologies, is recruiting for a full spectrum of positions including software developers, design engineers, project managers, quantity surveyors and solution architects.

Already employing 100 people across its operations in Northern Ireland, London and Dublin, the expansion will enable the company to meet its 300% growth target within the next 12 months.

A major coup for OKTO is its role in the transformation of the iconic Whiteley London in London’s Bayswater. Built 130 years ago as London’s first department store, The Whiteley London will be remodelled into a super-prime residence incorporating 139 exclusive apartments and the UK’s first Six Senses luxury hotel and spa.

The OKTO team will oversee the development and implementation of a full range of bespoke technologies to seamlessly control the environment and lifestyle systems of each residence. This ranges from building management systems, IT, AV, lighting, heating and security to health and wellness solutions.

Philip Dowds, owner and Managing Director, OKTO, says this a great opportunity for up-and-coming IT specialists, engineers, project managers and recent graduates to develop their skills and accelerate their careers:

“We’ve earned a reputation for excellence because of our drive to go beyond accepted boundaries. On top of that, our team and our technologies are trusted by some of the world’s top property developers who regard us as industry pioneers.”

“This equates to fast-track career opportunities for those who want to drive change and take the development of smart building and wellness technologies to the next level.”