Lisburn company Pinnacle Growth Group donates vital funds to local charities

Lisburn-based business growth specialist, Pinnacle Growth Group, held a charity coffee morning recently at its newly-expanded premises, with the company presenting donations to its 2022 charity partners, Lisburn Foodbank and Dementia NI.

The coffee morning, which also marked the opening of the firm’s larger office space at Bachelors Walk, Lisburn, was attended by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson and other guests.

Jackie McCurdy, Fundraising Assistant at Dementia NI commented: “Pinnacle Growth Group’s kind donation will help us to provide valuable peer-to-peer support for local people living with dementia, to empower them to play a role in shaping policies and services that affect their lives.”

Lynsey Agnew-Caqeua BEM, CEO at LCC Community Trust, said: “We would like to thank Pinnacle Growth Group for its kind donation.

Pictured l to r are Robert McConnell, Director and Co-Founder at Pinnacle Growth Group Dr Scott King, Director and Co-Founder at Pinnacle Growth Group Jackie McCurdy, Fundraising Assistant at Dementia NI and Judith Neill, General Manager at Pinnacle Growth Group

“The foodbank is busier than ever before. In October 2022, we fed double the number of people locally than during the previous year.

"This Christmas will see our highest request ever for support and the hardest thing is that, with so many more feeling the pinch, we are expecting our donations to reduce.

“We are so thankful for all support that we receive as 90 per cent of the food we distribute is given by the general public.”

The opening of its new premises sees Pinnacle Growth Group, which advises public and private sector clients across the UK and Ireland, realise plans for further expansion, following its investment of £400k into the business in 2022.