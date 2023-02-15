Lisburn Consultancy firm Pinnacle Growth Group announces five new hires

Lisburn – based business growth specialist, Pinnacle Growth Group, has announced that it made five new hires in 2022/23, amid a £400,000 expansion.

The past year has seen the organisation appoint Lead Consultant, Lynsey Foster, Consultant, Hannah Quinn, Key Account Manager, Rhys Thomas and Business Analysts, Joel Beckett and Harry Simpson.

Business Consultant, Hannah, joined the organisation in February 2023, bringing 6 years’ regional and international experience, gained across a range of industries.

Lynsey, a Lead Consultant for Sales and Export Growth, joined the consultancy in January 2023, bringing over eight years’ experience gained working within international trade and customs.

Pictured l to r :Joel Beckett Business Analyst, Lynsey Foster Lead Consultant, Harry Simpson Business Analyst, Hannah Quinn Business Consultant, Rhys Thomas Key Account Manager

Key Account Manager, Rhys, also joined Pinnacle Growth Group in January 2023, bringing over ten years’ experience in sales and leadership.

Business Analyst, Joel, was appointed in October 2022. He brings expert legal knowledge to the team, having recently completed a Masters degree in Law with First Class Honours, along with the Legal Practice Course.

Boasting almost two years’ international experience in business development, along with expertise in sustainability, Business Analyst, Harry, joined Pinnacle Growth Group in September 2022.

Judith Neill, General Manager at Pinnacle Growth Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hannah, Lynsey, Rhys, Joel and Harry to the team.

“At Pinnacle Growth Group, we’re committed to expanding our knowledge and capabilities, and together, our new cohort bring significant national and international experience on board, along with a broad combined skillset.

