Lisburn, Hillsborough, Dromore and Moira beauty businesses listed amongst finalists of 2023 NI Beauty Excellence Awards

A host of beauty businesses operating in Lisburn, Hillsborough, Dromore and Moira have been announced as finalists for this year’s NI Beauty Excellence Awards.

The nine businesses from the Lisburn area in the finals are Berkeley Aesthetics, Lisburn; Skin Future, Hillsborough; DOLLED, Lisburn; JS Hair Academy, Lisburn; That Brow Girl, Lisburn; Aesthetics by Jane, Lisburn; Nail Avenue Beauty, Lisburn; KLS Aesthetics NI, Moira; and Vanity Throne Nails, Dromore.

Tasked with the job of whittling down the hundreds of award entries to finalists and judging the awards to find the winners were makeup and skincare specialist Katrina Doran, Medical Director at Woodford Medical Dr Mervyn Patterson and owner of Pearl Beauty, Elanna McGowan.

New to the panel this year are nail expert and Renew Beauty, BioSculpture and Elim Educator, Ingrid Graham; Dr Martina Collins, Principal Dentist and owner of Martina Dental & Skin Clinic; and last year’s winner of Overall Contribution to the Industry, founder and former CEO of Vita Liberata, Alyson Hogg MBE.