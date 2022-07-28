Lisburn PR company Rumour Mill is shortlisted for ten CIPR awards

The Team at Rumour Mill Creative Communications

The awards recognise the best PR teams and campaigns in nine of the UK’s regions.

The agency has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Use of Content,’ ‘Best Use of Digital & Social Media,’ ‘Best Use of Media Relations,’ ‘Regional Campaign of the Year,’ ‘Integrated Campaign of the Year,’ ‘Not-for-Profit Campaign of the Year’ and ‘Low Budget Campaign of the Year’ campaign categories.

Client Manager, Ciaran Mullan, has been shortlisted for ‘Outstanding Young Communicator of the Year.’ He has been with the agency for over five years, progressing through the ranks, and currently leads on all digital and social media client accounts.

Rumour Mill was recognised for its work throughout 2021/22 with clients including Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium and the Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland. The agency was shortlisted twice in the ‘Best Use of Content’ and ‘Integrated Campaign of the Year’ categories.

Commenting on the nominations, Samantha Livingstone, Managing Director at Rumour Mill Creative Communications said: “It is an honour to be recognised in so many categories for this year’s PRide awards. Being shortlisted for ten awards by such a prestigious industry body is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team, who bring a collective 36 years’ experience to the table. It also demonstrates that, despite the impact of Covid, we have been able to remain creative and continue to produce work that supports our clients’ objectives