Lisburn students named Company of the Year in Young Enterprise Awards

Young Enterprise Chief Executive, Carol Fitzsimons MBE said: “It is fitting that after such a challenging time for young people for 103 Things to win this award. The students fully deserved their win, and their book has focused their fans on the positive mental health benefits of journaling. The Company Programme again has shone light on the outstanding talent of Northern Ireland’s young entrepreneurs, and we are very proud of all the student companies and their achievements this year. It is crucial that we develop entrepreneurship skills in our young people and the Company Programme offers them the opportunity to do so with the support of experienced volunteer business advisers with the support of their teachers and peers.”