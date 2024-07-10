Lisburn welcomes Pizza Crew’s first store outside Belfast with creation of 20 jobs
Based at Bachelors Walk, Lisburn, it is the company’s first location outside of Belfast, where it has three stores.
Ciaran Kelly, Pizza Crew founder, said: “We’re delighted to add another store to our growing Pizza Crew family. This is our first location outside of Belfast and the decision to come to Lisburn was based on a number of factors.
“Yes, there are lots of businesses, a hospital and a student population close to the store plus a great franchisee at the helm. But for years now, Lisburn residents have been asking us when we’re opening in the city so as soon a suitable spot became available, we jumped at it. We can’t wait to bring the Pizza Crew experience to Lisburn communities in the coming weeks.”
The company’s recruitment team is keen to hear from people immediately.
Ciaran continued: “We want to recruit straight away for a number of key positions including pizza makers, counter staff, fryer operators, kitchen porter, and delivery drivers.
“We’re looking for experienced pizza makers and fryer operators but full training will be provided for the other positions, so if you want to kick off a career in pizza making, get in touch.
“I’ve been making pizzas since the age of seventeen. Through a mix of hard work, a good team around me and a bit of luck, I have managed to build a strong business that I have a lot of ambition for. That’s what I’d like to communicate to young people who might be looking for a new career path.”
The Lisburn store will be used for a variety of pizza-themed enterprises.
Ciaran said: “The ground floor is where the Pizza Crew store will be located. Upstairs, we are adding a bespoke training facility as well as a show kitchen where we can work with up-and-coming pizza makers to hone their skills. We will be a pizza making hub of excellence.
“We’ll also have the ability to invite people to enjoy pizza making classes and as if that wasn’t enough, we’re creating a podcast studio and will invite people who are passionate about something to come and chat to us.”