Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty new jobs are being created with the opening of Pizza Crew premises in Lisburn following an £0.5m investment.

Based at Bachelors Walk, Lisburn, it is the company’s first location outside of Belfast, where it has three stores.

Ciaran Kelly, Pizza Crew founder, said: “We’re delighted to add another store to our growing Pizza Crew family. This is our first location outside of Belfast and the decision to come to Lisburn was based on a number of factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yes, there are lots of businesses, a hospital and a student population close to the store plus a great franchisee at the helm. But for years now, Lisburn residents have been asking us when we’re opening in the city so as soon a suitable spot became available, we jumped at it. We can’t wait to bring the Pizza Crew experience to Lisburn communities in the coming weeks.”

Ciaran Kelly, Pizza Crew founder, announcing the creation of 20 new jobs in the Lisburn area. Photo submitted

The company’s recruitment team is keen to hear from people immediately.

Ciaran continued: “We want to recruit straight away for a number of key positions including pizza makers, counter staff, fryer operators, kitchen porter, and delivery drivers.

“We’re looking for experienced pizza makers and fryer operators but full training will be provided for the other positions, so if you want to kick off a career in pizza making, get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been making pizzas since the age of seventeen. Through a mix of hard work, a good team around me and a bit of luck, I have managed to build a strong business that I have a lot of ambition for. That’s what I’d like to communicate to young people who might be looking for a new career path.”

The Lisburn store will be used for a variety of pizza-themed enterprises.

Ciaran said: “The ground floor is where the Pizza Crew store will be located. Upstairs, we are adding a bespoke training facility as well as a show kitchen where we can work with up-and-coming pizza makers to hone their skills. We will be a pizza making hub of excellence.