Lisburn’s awardwinning restaurant The Square Bistro is ready for a move

The awardwinning restaurant Square Bistro is saying goodbye to Lisburn Square, however devoted customers will be relieved to know it won’t be going too far as plans are underway for a move to Market Square in Lisburn City Centre.

Owners Cristina and Stevie Higginson announced on social media that the popular eatery will be making the move next summer, with work already underway at the restaurant’s new home at 26 Market Square.

Making the announcement, the couple said: “After 20 incredible years in Lisburn Square, Square Bistro is on the move.

"Spring/Summer 2026 will mark the start of our next chapter.”

Cristina continued: “Stevie and I have had an amazing journey in Lisburn Square - full of memories, friendships, and plenty of challenges.

"Over the years, we’ve seen many landlords come and go, some with little understanding of hospitality.

"We’ve fought through many challenges. At one point, around 2008, we were the only business still open in the Square.

"Then came Covid, bringing its own battles and very little support from landlords. But through it all, you — our customers — have been our strength.

"Your loyalty, encouragement, and belief in Stevie and I on many days filled our hearts with hope and helped us to keep showing up.”

She went on to say: “For years we dreamed of owning our own building — a permanent home for our team, free from landlords — but it always felt just out of reach.

"When the decision was made, it took nine months to make it happen, and we are thrilled to share the news.

"We always knew we wanted to stay in Lisburn, and this space has so much potential.

"With the support of Lisburn & Castlereagh Council, we’re set to become a flagship restaurant for the city and we couldn’t be more excited.

Change is scary, but it’s also exciting — the next challenge, the next step, the next opportunity to evolve."

Cristina and Stevie thanked all of their staff for their support over the years, saying: “They are not just staff; they are family. Loyal, dedicated, supportive, hardworking, and always there through the highs and lows of the business — we couldn’t do it without them.

"Here’s to the next chapter,” they added.