Local businesses benefit from rural tourism initiative success

L-R Lynne McCabe - Ralph’s Moira and Lisnacurran in Royal Hillsborough, Michael Thompson - Iconic Biscuits, Councillor Hazel Legge - Vice Chair of the council’s Development Committee and Isaac Lyons - Lyons Karting & Juggernaut Paintballing

This initiative is designed to boost the tourism and hospitality economy within these two rural villages involving 40 local businesses.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Rural Tourism Collaborative Experience (RTCE) programme and the council this new programme has and will continue to integrate local authentic food and drink businesses with tourism providers in Royal Hillsborough and Moira. It will drive footfall, sales, awareness and dwell time in these areas through combined visitor experiences and itineraries.

Vice Chair of the council’s Development Committee, Councillor Hazel Legge said: “We are delighted with the response to the programme and to have so many interested and engaged partners is a testament to the success of the tourism and hospitality sector in these rural areas. Moira and Royal Hillsborough are unique gems, and it is important that we support, encourage, and celebrate the wonderful offerings already in place, as well as drive future collaboration.

“I would like to thank our local businesses for their engagement with our council officers and for the feedback they provided to help shape this programme. Together we have formed new alliances and been educated on the business offering of both areas. A visitor no longer wants a run of the mill trip – it’s all about having experiences; something different, memorable and impressive.”

Lynne McCabe who owns Ralph’s Moira and Lisnacurran in Royal Hillsborough said: “The COVID-19 pandemic created an explosion of growth and new tourism thanks to the support of the staycation market. We need to maximise on this as a springboard for when overseas tourism markets return. We are thankful to be placed in the hub of Northern Ireland, so close and accessible to everywhere being located right on the Belfast to Dublin corridor. I look forward to the programme bringing the best of the areas together and showcasing what we have on offer.”