Local Centra secures win at Retail Industry Awards in London

Centra Dunman honoured among the best in UK Conway’s Centra Dunman in Cookstown was honoured this week at the UK-wide 2024 Retail Industry Awards taking home the Forecourt Retailer of the Year (up to 3,000 sq ft) title.

Widely regarded as ‘The Oscars’ of the grocery sector, the Retail Industry Awards reward excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups.

Centra Dunman, impressed judges with its space, surge in petrol and non-petrol sales, high standards, extensive ranges and friendly customer service including disability awareness training. Judges commented: “This was a really impressive entry backed up with stats,” and “Dunman is a pretty remarkable store that few can compete with.”

Commenting on the award, Peter Conway, owner of Centra Dunman said: “We are delighted to have won the Forecourt Retailer of the Year Award and be among the best in the UK. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service, high standards and a comprehensive range across our store and forecourt and I’d like to thank the entire team for their continuous hard work.”

Peter and Daniel Conway from Centra Dunman receive the award for Forecourt Retailer of the Year

Head of Retail Operations at Musgrave NI, Caroline Rowan added: “I would like to congratulate the team at Centra Dunman which competed against some of the best stores in the UK to achieve this award. The range in-store continues to develop their commitment to serving the local community with the best in modern convenience shopping is unwavering - this award is testament to that.”

Musgrave further celebrated at the awards when Musgrave Retail Partners NI fought off stiff competition from Co-op, Henderson Retail and Sainsburys Local to be awarded the coveted title of Convenience Retailer of the Year while Centra NI was runner up and highly commended in the Symbol Group of the Year category.