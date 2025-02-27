Local designer showcases new collection and highlights Dromore's unique character

Local designer and retailer Melanie Bond knows that Spring is in the air and recently injected some seasonal colour into familiar Dromore landmarks with a fashion shoot promoting her new Spring collection.

In collaboration with local photographer Paul McFarland of Picturskew Photography, models Jade Topping, Jennifer Hetherington and Laura McIlhagger showcased vibrant day wear over a coffee in Barrel and Bean before making their way to the newly refurbished town park where Melanie’s selection of vibrant outfits and accessories really ‘popped’ against the backdrop of surroundings that were just beginning to awaken from winter.

Dromore’s bustling town square was the next stop, where local cafes and the charming town hall framed shots of the models sporting looks that were the ultimate in ‘ladies-who-lunch’ fashion.

The shoot culminated on the pedestrian crossing on Church Street, where the images paid homage to iconic fashion shoots in international hotspots with a hint of Abbey Road.